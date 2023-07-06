The NBA Summer League is now in full steam. On Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies took down the Oklahoma City Thunder, 94-86. Ja Morant was an avid spectator of his young teammates and at this point, it's safe to say that he was impressed by their performance.

Morant took to Twitter to send a special message to the rest of the NBA regarding the talent level of the Grizzlies' young studs. According to Ja, the league might not be ready:

our young bulls > yours

🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 6, 2023

Jake LaRavia stole the show for the Grizzlies on Wednesday, going off for a team-high 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting, to go along with three rebounds, and two steals. The 6-foot-8 power forward also went 4-of-9 from distance to cap off his excellent performance. Vince Williams Jr. was also impressive, logging 18 points and nine rebounds. Kenny Lofton Jr. chipped in as well with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals. No wonder Ja Morant was excited.

The Thunder, however, wasted a 28-point effort from Tre Mann, who went a highly-efficient 10-of-14 from the floor on the evening. Chet Holmgren looked good in this one too, putting up a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double with three swats and two steals in 31 minutes of action.

For their part, the Grizzlies are now 2-0 in the Summer League. They return to action on Friday against the Utah Jazz and you can be sure that Morant will be tuned in to that one as well. He'll probably be tweeting out after that game so let's watch out for that one.