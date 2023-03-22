Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

For a few weeks to begin March, there was considerable doubt surrounding the Memphis Grizzlies’ chances to make a deep postseason run after Ja Morant found himself in trouble after posting an incriminating video of himself brandishing a gun on Instagram live. However, it seems like Morant has put that drama behind him, as the Grizzlies point guard will soon make his return to action when they take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

While Morant’s return in and of itself is enough to bolster the Grizzlies’ playoff hopes, circumstances beyond their control have nudged the odds of playoff success even further towards their direction. At least that is the case according to noted Grizzlies foil Shannon Sharpe, who got into a heated argument with Ja’s father, Tee Morant, months back.

“They got some breaks, some huge breaks. Paul George goes down last night. We got the Kevin Durant injury going on. So Skip, they’ve gotten some huge breaks,” Sharpe said in the latest edition of UNDISPUTED with Skip Bayless. “Prior to all these injuries happening, I was like, ‘No, they’re not coming out [of the Western Conference].’ But with the influx of injuries, the picture looks a lot clearer than it did two weeks, three weeks ago.”

"The Grizzlies have caught some breaks with KD and PG going down. I now give them a 40% chance of coming out of the West." Shannon Sharpe on Ja Morant’s return to the lineup 🗣️ (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/FI3mf9OZGk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 22, 2023

While Paul George’s status remains up in the air and Kevin Durant should make his return before the postseason if his initial injury recovery timeline holds up, Shannon Sharpe believes that the Grizzlies remain in as good position as anyone to capitalize on what could be a golden opportunity.

In addition, Sharpe also expressed pessimism over the Denver Nuggets, especially after their slump over the past few week. Even then, Sharpe was also quick to credit the Grizzlies’ impressive depth that has allowed them to go 6-3 amid Ja Morant’s bouts with off-court troubles.

“It seems like Denver is reeling down the stretch. And I’m not so sure they really fear Denver. This is a very, very deep team. I think Jaren Jackson Jr., he should win the Defensive Player of the Year. He’s been phenomenal. You get Ja back into the mix. They’re a deep lineup. They can go nine, ten deep without missing a beat,” Sharpe added.

Injury luck is always part of the championship equation; only time will tell if the Grizzlies make the most out of an open runway.