Stephen Jackson was one of the few people that stood up for Ja Morant when he first got involved in a gun incident earlier this season. Well, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar did the exact same thing again, and Ja has pretty much forced Jackson to eat his own words when he first came out to defend the embattled young guard.

This is exactly why Stephen Jackson has now decided to annihilate Ja Morant amid his second gun fiasco in the span of a couple of months. Jackson showed no mercy for the Grizzlies star as the one-time NBA champ called Ja out for what Jackson believes was a really stupid move:

“I was one guy that actually went to bat for him because I’ve been a guy who thrown a lot of money at a young age and made a mistake,” Jackson said. “… All the people like me that was taking up for him that said it was a mistake, (that) he’s a young kid, we can’t go to bat for him this time. This was the dumbest thing he could’ve done. This is a moron move. His parents should be embarrassed.”

"All the people like me that was taking up for him… We can't go to bat for him this time. This was dumbest thing he could've done. This is a moron move. His parents should be embarrassed." Stephen Jackson on Ja Morant (via @IAMATHLETEpod)pic.twitter.com/sBw9unnwJS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 16, 2023

Jackson wasn’t done. He’s then doubled down on his previous statement about questioning Morant supposedly entering a counseling program to help him with his issues. In his mind, Jackson believes that this recent brouhaha is living proof that Ja and the Grizzlies were just pulling our leg:

“He got to deal with everything that comes with it because he’s done the same dumb thing again that he act like he went and got help for,” Jackson continued. “… He didn’t talk to nobody to get no help that fast. There was no way. That was a publicity stunt.”

You can’t really blame Stephen Jackson for his scathing tirade here. After all, Ja Morant really made him look like a fool for standing up for him the first time around.