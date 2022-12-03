By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was slapped with a $35,000 fine on Saturday after he shouted inappropriate language at an official on Wednesday prior to his ejection against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Part of the fine was also for his failure to leave the court in a timely manner.

Via Chris Haynes:

“Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward an official and not leaving the court in timely manner.”

Morant also took to social media after the loss to Minnesota and expressed his frustration:

Ja Morant’s reaction to being ejected on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/1ouQwBhwSj — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) December 1, 2022

The incident happened in the final minutes of the contest. Ja hasn’t been suspended though and was on the floor Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. $35,000 will certainly not hurt his bank account but it’s something that simply cannot happen. We know how touchy officials are in the Association nowadays and they will eject a player for nearly anything.

On a more positive note, Ja Morant is in the midst of another solid campaign for the Grizzlies, who sit at 13-9. He’s averaging 28.2 points, 7.3 dimes, and 6.4 boards on 36% shooting from deep, proving to be one of the best players in the league once again and arguably the most exciting player to watch.

The Grizzlies took down the Sixers Friday behind a 28-piece from Ja at home. Next up, Memphis visits the Detroit Pistons on Sunday before a matchup with the Miami Heat on Monday. Hopefully, Morant can keep his cool moving forward and avoid any more ejections and fines. They cannot afford to be without him.