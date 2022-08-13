Ja Morant’s stern message to Draymond Green after getting Grizzlies-Warriors Christmas wish

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are playing on Christmas, and so naturally, Ja Morant is hyped.

Morant really wanted to face the Warriors on Christmas following his Twitter beef with Draymond Green. For those not in the know, the two challenged each other and agreed to play in the holiday season should the NBA arrange it that way.

Of course the NBA obliged, especially since they are pitting two of the most entertaining teams in the league against each other.

After it was revealed that Morant and Green are getting their Christmas wish, the Grizzlies guard took to Twitter to send a message to Dray and the Warriors as if saying hell be ready for the showdown.

That is just the way it has to be. The NBA would have been on the receiving end of a massive backlash had they opted not to put the Grizzlies against the Warriors on Christmas.

But hey, it is definitely one of the most exciting games of the 2022-23 season based on storyline alone. The Grizzlies want revenge, while the Warriors will be raring to humble Memphis and shut them up for good.

Hopefully, though, both teams can stay healthy. Everyone knows Morant’s injury was a major factor during their series, so it will be quite a bummer if another major health issue affects their showdown.

For now, fans can only wait for a couple more months to see the two teams take each other on Christmas and settle their growing rivalry.