The NBA Slam Dunk Contest rounded out Saturday's festivities with a huge spectacle. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had to take notice at the impressive jams thrown down by San Antonio Spurs participant, and Rising Stars MVP Stephon Castle on the night.

Castle, who ended up falling just shy of stopping Mac McClung from achieving three consecutive trophies in the event, put on an impressive showing and caught the attention of the Grizzlies' high-flying rim rocker. Even McClung had to acknowledge, despite setting the bar even higher for competitors next year.

“fw castle!!”

Morant has never participated in the event, despite being one of the NBA's most electrifying in-game dunkers. He's on a list of superstars whom fans have begged to give it a shot. He's currently in his sixth campaign at age 25, so it's growing more difficult for him to change his mind and compete. Not to mention, his Grizzlies squad currently sits No. 2 in the Western Conference, poised to make a run and not so much interested in mid-season accolades.

Grizzlies' Ja Morant impressed by both Stephon Castle and Mac McClung

The older Morant gets, the likelihood of him rethinking his entry into the Dunk Contest continues to dwindle. That said, Castle and McClung put on a show that suddenly has the NBA's finest superstars on their feet. Announcers like Kenny Smith, Reggie Miller, Kevin Harlan and arguably the greatest participant of all-time in Vince Carter, had all made statements centered around the revival of the event, saying “the Dunk Contest is back!”

While McClung would be going for his fourth consecutive win in 2026 (if he does desire another), the potential is there for a surprise entry from an All-Star, a Morant, or a Zion Williamson to pursue the trophy. Nothing can ever be ruled out.