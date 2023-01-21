Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies saw their 11-game win streak get snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night with a 122-121 loss. But that’s not what everyone walked away from the game talking about. Of course, everyone was left shocked by the shouting match that took place between Shannon Sharpe and pretty much everyone on the Grizzlies shortly after the end of the second quarter.

It was revealed that Dillon Brooks took exception to comments Sharpe made when it came to Memphis’ ability to guard LeBron James, and that led to a heated confrontation between Memphis and Sharpe. Heck, even Morant’s dad, Tee Morant ended up getting involved in the incident. After the game, Morant took a subtle jab at Sharpe for interfering with the game as a courtside fan.

“Let me think. Nah, I ain’t going to address that. I’m going to let him live today.” – Ja Morant, ESPN

Morant certainly kept himself in check when discussing the situation, as it’s clear that the Grizzlies were not happy with the situation or how it played out. Sharpe may be a well respected retired football player who has made quite the career for himself in the media, but at the end of the day, he shouldn’t be able to cause a scene at a game where he is a fan.

However, Morant appears to be trying to take the higher road here in order to avoid more drama. The Grizzlies will be more focused on trying to find a way to get back in the win column when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, and they will likely be hoping there aren’t any interruptions like there were in their game against the Lakers here.