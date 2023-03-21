Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Ja Morant shared a straight-forward three-word message ahead of his anticipated Memphis Grizzlies return, per Morant’s Twitter.

“day by day,” Morant wrote on Twitter.

Morant is expected to return on Wednesday for the Grizzlies. Memphis has held their own amid his absence, but they will need Morant back on the court in order to make any kind of playoff run.

Ja Morant joined his teammates on the bench for Monday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Morant didn’t play in the game, but received an ovation from fans nonetheless.

The Grizzlies’ star point guard has dealt with a number of off the court controversies this year. Notably, he recently received a suspension for flashing a gun on an Instagram live at a nightclub. Nevertheless, it seems as if fans have moved past the incident based on the ovation Ja Morant received on Monday.

Every NBA fan is well-aware of the talent Morant possesses. He’s one of the most athletic players in the league, and has the ability to lead the Grizzlies to a victory in any given contest. The question moving forward will be whether or not he can avoid distractions. Although the home fans welcomed him with open arms, Morant will face backlash on the road. He needs to be prepared to deal with taunts from opposing fans as the season continues on.

If Ja Morant is able to keep his focus on basketball with the playoffs right around the corner, Memphis will be a team to watch in the postseason.