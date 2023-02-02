Ja Morant is suddenly on a triple-double binge. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard has been channeling his inner-Russell Westbrook of late, and he’s now extended his trip-dub streak to three games after already reaching that statistical plateau within just the first three quarters of Wednesday night’s showdown against the Portland Trail Blazers at home.

“Ja Morant is the 1st player in Grizzlies history with 3 straight triple-doubles. His 10 career triple-doubles are twice as many as the next-closest player (Marc Gasol) in franchise history,” according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Make that three straight games with a triple-double for Ja Morant 😤 Should he get more MVP buzz? 📽️: @NBA | #BigMemphispic.twitter.com/07BlIr6TEX — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 2, 2023

The Grizzlies have something truly special in Ja Morant, and he’s adding even more proof to his greatness. Prior to meeting the Blazers, he scored 27 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists in a 111-110 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday and then reached up 27 points with 10 rebounds and 15 dimes in a 112-110 victory on Sunday at home over the Indiana Pacers. Ja Morant entered the meeting with the Trail Blazers averaging 27.3 points on 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

Morant has been doing it all for the Grizzlies, who,d despite a talent-laden roster, will still go as far as where the former Murray State star takes them. He can extend his streak to four games this coming Thursday when the Grizzlies hit the road and pay Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers a visit. The last time the Grizzlies and the Cavs met, Morant had 24 points, eight assists, and two rebounds in 33 minutes to lead Memphis to a 115-114 home win on Jan. 18.