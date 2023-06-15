Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been under fire for appearing to hold a handgun on Instagram Live for the second time, but Jay Williams believes that Morant could still be the face of the NBA if he recovers from this incident.

“Ja Morant has to want to fix it,” Jay Williams said on ESPN's Get Up. “I don't know how many games it's going to be Greeny if that's 25 games or whatever that actual number is is arbitrary. But I do know that he has a chance to be one of the greatest redemption stories in basketball. And if I am talking to Ja, I'm saying ‘if you do the things as it relates to therapy, taking care of your mental health correctly to make sure that your mindset can make you the best player that you can be, you have a chance to still be the face of the NBA' and think that's the most important thing for Ja to hear, because we want Ja to win.”

"[Ja Morant] has a chance to be one of the greatest redemption stories in basketball…you have a chance to still be the face of the NBA." Jay Williams 🗣 (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/jMdtjuPNgf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Grizzlies certainly hope that Williams is right, and that he can do the right things to get himself on a good track.

Morant's suspension has not been announced yet. There has been a rumor that Morant was holding a toy gun in his most recent Instagram Live incident, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver seems to care about the perception of the clip, rather than whether or not the gun was real. What Adam Silver will do regarding Morant's situation is one of the top things to watch this offseason.