Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant continues to try and better himself every day ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season where he'll serve a 25-game suspension to begin the campaign. The guard showed a firearm on two occasions on camera which resulted in the league punishing him for his actions. But, it does appear he's possibly turning a corner.

Ja recently quoted an inspirational tweet from Deion Sanders that wasn't even directed at him and on Thursday, Lil Wayne and the rest of the Undisputed crew discussed why that's an encouraging sign for the youngster as he looks to shift his focus to only basketball:

.@LilTunechi: "He read that, felt you had to respond, you have your reasons." Skip Bayless: "Good sign?" Lil Wayne: "Great sign." Ja Morant seems like he's ready to turn the page after reading Deion Sanders' inspirational tweet 🙌 (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/zZhSIz7Z5u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2023

Here's the tweet:

right on time prime 🙏🏾🤝🏾🙌🏾💙 much needed ☮️🧘🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/yPgTnZfKQS — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 18, 2023

Fame came hard and fast at Ja Morant after starring at Murray State in college. He signed a mega five-year deal worth up to $231 million in the summer of 2022. Because of his inexcusable actions, Ja will lose over $7 million during the suspension. That's undoubtedly a reality check.

Wayne did try meeting with Morant earlier this year, but it never happened. Regardless, there's no question the Grizzlies franchise cornerstone has the utmost respect for Weezy, a legendary rapper who is well-respected by a lot of athletes and celebrities alike. Wayne is also close with Deion, having brought the Buffaloes out of the tunnel earlier this season while performing.

Ja Morant is surely learning from his mistakes and knows he's hurting Memphis by missing a chunk of games. It will be difficult for them to thrive without their best player, but hopefully, he can hit the ground running when he returns and put his troubling past behind him for good.