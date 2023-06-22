Marcus Smart's trade to the Memphis Grizzlies may have come as a shock, especially since he was a key leader for the franchise and actually the longest-tenured player on the team. Financially, however, he has a reason to smile since he's getting a nice little bump in the money he's going to receive as a result of the transaction.

Smart has a trade bonus as part of his contract, amounting to either $1 million or 15 percent of his remaining salary, whichever is lower. Since he has three years left on the four-year, $77 million extension he signed back in 2021, he'll be getting the million-dollar bonus.

The said money will be spread out over four seasons, though, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Marcus Smart was one of the main chips moved to get the Kristaps Porzingis-Celtics trade done. Boston also got a couple of first-round picks in return for him, while the Washington Wizards received Tyus Jones from the Grizzlies, as well as Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari and the no. 35 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft from Boston.

Money aside, though, Marcus Smart was probably as shocked as everyone else when he learned the trade. After all, the Celtics were initially shopping Malcolm Brogdon and actually had a three-team deal in place with the Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, the Clips backed out of the deal after raising concerns about Brogdon's injury.

The Celtics fanbase was naturally torn about the trade. Sure they got an All-Star caliber player and a legitimate third option in Porzingis, but they not only lost their defensive anchor but also their heart and soul in Smart.

The Grizzlies are definitely lucky to be able to acquire a veteran presence who can also further elevate their defense, and Smart at least have a million dollars as consolation for the trade and leaving the only team he has known so far in his career.