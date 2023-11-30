Wednesday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah jazz was briefly interrupted by a blackout

The 3-13 Memphis Grizzlies are having a tough season, as they look to get a win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Things are going so poorly for the Grizzlies, that even when they have a big lead, the stadium lights shut off.

Up 63-42 over the Jazz with 11:05 left in the third quarter, the lights shut off at Fed Ex Forum, leaving Grizzlies fans in the dark:

The lights just went out at FedExForum during the Grizzlies vs. Jazz game 😅pic.twitter.com/QbmdiYOMS1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2023

Fed Ex Forum officials got the lights working again, and the game between the Grizzlies and Jazz continued.

The Grizzlies desperately need a quality win. To say that the season so far has been a disappointment for the Memphis Grizzlies would be an understatement. At a 3-13 record, Memphis holds the fourth-worst win percentage in the league and is in the middle of a four-game losing streak. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves. The 119-97 defeat was not a pretty one. The Grizzlies could not buy a shot on offense, and with the exception of Jaren Jackson Jr., could not stop Minnesota from scoring. Jackson Jr. tallied three blocks on the night to accompany his 18-point effort. Memphis has not scored more than 97 points in their last three games before Wednesday night.

In the Grizzlies' previous game, a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Marcus Smart put the team on blast during a timeout. Smart, who is still sidelined by a lower-body injury, did not let his unavailability status keep him from lighting up his teammates in the contest, as he ripped them for an apparent lackadaisical effort on the floor.