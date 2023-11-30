The 3-13 Memphis Grizzlies are having a tough season, as they look to get a win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Things are going so poorly for the Grizzlies, that even when they have a big lead, the stadium lights shut off.

Up 63-42 over the Jazz with 11:05 left in the third quarter, the lights shut off at Fed Ex Forum, leaving Grizzlies fans in the dark:

Fed Ex Forum officials got the lights working again, and the game between the Grizzlies and Jazz continued.

RECOMMENDED
Jazz Timberwolves prediction, pick, how to watch
Jazz-Timberwolves prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 11/30/23

Cameron Zunkel ·

Jazz Grizzlies prediction
Jazz-Grizzlies prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 11/29/2023

Mitchell McCall ·

Jazz HC and Walker Kessler mentor Will Hardy with Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen after win over Pelicans
Lauri Markkanen's Jazz return timeline gets critical update amid hamstring injury

Jay Postrado ·

The Grizzlies desperately need a quality win. To say that the season so far has been a disappointment for the Memphis Grizzlies would be an understatement. At a 3-13 record, Memphis holds the fourth-worst win percentage in the league and is in the middle of a four-game losing streak. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves. The 119-97 defeat was not a pretty one. The Grizzlies could not buy a shot on offense, and with the exception of Jaren Jackson Jr., could not stop Minnesota from scoring. Jackson Jr. tallied three blocks on the night to accompany his 18-point effort. Memphis has not scored more than 97 points in their last three games before Wednesday night.

In the Grizzlies' previous game, a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Marcus Smart put the team on blast during a timeout. Smart, who is still sidelined by a lower-body injury, did not let his unavailability status keep him from lighting up his teammates in the contest, as he ripped them for an apparent lackadaisical effort on the floor.