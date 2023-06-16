The Memphis Grizzlies released a short statement in response to Ja Morant being suspended for 25 games by the NBA on Friday.

“We respect the League's decision to suspend Ja Morant following this latest episode,” the franchise wrote. “Our standards as a team and league are clear, and we expect that all team personnel will adhere to them.”

Memphis kept the statement short and sweet, but Morant shared a much longer message on Friday.

“I've had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I've caused. I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis,” Morant wrote. “I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I'm so sorry I won't be out there with you at the beginning of the season. I hope you give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you.”

The 23-year-old was already suspended during the 2022-23 campaign for flashing a gun during an incident at a Denver nightclub. After he was caught on Instagram Live flashing a gun yet again, Adam Silver and the NBA laid down the hammer and a 25-game ban on Friday.

Morant is set to lose nearly $8 million in salary for the 2023-24 campaign, and the Memphis Grizzlies also figure to hurt from a purely basketball standpoint for the first third of the season.

Still, the hope is that this will be the last suspension for the South Carolina native, and he can finally put all of this in the past when he returns to the basketball court for Game 26.