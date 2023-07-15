The Memphis Grizzlies demolished the Los Angeles Lakers in Friday's Summer League game. The Grizzlies won by a final score of 100-69 in a game that was practically over by the end of the first quarter, as Memphis held a 24-9 lead on the scoreboard after one.

The Grizzlies' top two performers on Friday were Jake LaRavia and David Roddy. LaRavia and Roddy combined for 41 points — on 15-for-25 shooting from the field and 5-for-13 from behind the three-point arc — ten rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in the victory.

While LaRavia and Roddy were undeniably Memphis' best players on Friday, guard Frankie Ferrari was also productive. He contributed four points, three rebounds, and three assists off the Grizzlies bench. And after the game, he and NBA analyst Richard Jefferson shared a hilarious jersey swap moment, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

Richard Jefferson gets Frankie Ferrari’s jersey after the Grizzlies win over the Lakers 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/CPD7lMVX9U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 15, 2023

Richard Jefferson, 43, played 17 years in the NBA for eight different franchises. He's best known for his time playing with the New Jersey Nets, as during his seven seasons with the Nets, he averaged 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks, 2.2 turnovers, and 2.7 personal fouls per game across 489 appearances (417 starts).

After two straight losses, the Grizzlies finished their Summer League off the right way with a victory. And their record in Vegas was 2-2, which is respectable, especially since the Grizzlies don't have any high draft picks playing for their Summer League team, unlike many other franchises. All in all, Grizzlies fans should be happy with how the Las Vegas Summer League panned out for their team.