Comfortably in second place, the Memphis Grizzlies were relatively quiet through the NBA Trade Deadline. However, Santi Aldama knows the Grizzlies will need to evolve to stay ahead of the curve. The Western Conference's middle class is a gauntlet, with teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors fighting for survival. Avoiding a first-round slip-up against any team will require the Grizzlies' full attention. Victor Wembanyama's Spurs, now featuring De'Aaron Fox, can already consider that mission accomplished.

With the Spurs acquiring Fox, a dynamic, high-octane guard, to pair with the veteran leadership of Chris Paul and the generational talent of Victor Wembanyama, the Grizzlies have every reason to be on high alert in a potential first-round matchup. Santi Aldama told ClutchPoints why everyone out West is rooting against the Spurs while also expecting serious trouble out of San Antonio sooner rather than later.

“You can kind of see it with the Spurs now,” Aldama told ClutchPoints. “They have Chris Paul, who is probably the most traditional point guard with a slow pace and dishing out assists every time. Now they have Fox, who is just electric. He runs the floor super fast and shoots a ton of threes.”

Wembanyama’s ability to space the floor and protect the rim will give the NBA problems for the next decade or two. Combined with Fox’s penetration and Paul’s playmaking, the Spurs have created a balanced offense that can exploit mismatches and defensive weaknesses immediately. The Grizzlies will have to be prepared for two far different looks if the Spurs emerge from the NBA Play-In Tournament fray.

“You see two different generations but both are good,” Aldama noted. “We grew up watching more of one type like Chris Paul but now we're playing more at the pace of (Ja Morant), (De'Aaron Fox), and all the new guys that are super electric. They can shoot. They can pass and do plenty of other stuff. It's interesting and it's something you've got to adapt to.”

Perhaps the Spurs get eliminated before the NBA Playoffs begin. Maybe the team feels differently but any NBA Play-In Tournament cameo would be considered a success in league circles. That is why trading for Fox is already a front-office win. It transformed the Spurs into a dangerous and unpredictable team and the Grizzlies will not be the only team keeping tabs. With Fox’s electric scoring, Paul’s veteran leadership, and Wembanyama’s generational talent, San Antonio has the pieces to make a significant run down the stretch.