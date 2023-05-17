Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Ja Morant is facing a lengthy suspension from the NBA after another video of him with a gun surfaced on social media. The Memphis Grizzlies and associates of the NBA alike have to be disappointed with Morant, as it was only a few months after his first gun incident. Shannon Sharpe is amongst those disappointed in the Grizzlies guard, and he believes the NBA will take this newest incident much more seriously, via Undisputed.

"They’re going to punish him. He didn’t learn his lesson!” Shannon Sharpe believes the NBA will lay down the hammer on Ja Morant 🗣 (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/6Aincvy9fD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 17, 2023

“Commissioner Silver seemed generally, generally hurt…you could have hurt someone, you could have maimed someone…I need you to understand the gravity of what you are doing…they going to drop the hammer on him…he couldn’t even wait two months…I’m just trying to figure out the need, the obsession, to show the world that you are toting.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shannon Sharpe presses on that Morant pretty much failed in every which way in terms of this situation. Morant showed the inability to listen and learn, and now the NBA has no choice but to punish him further since he did not take the first punishment seriously. Sharpe also questions what possibly could be so important about having a gun when the ramifications are much bigger than social media clout.

Ja Morant will now be awaiting a suspension that will most likely be passed down sometime this offseason by the NBA, and expect it to be much longer than the last. It is another controversy surrounding the young guard and the Memphis Grizzlies, a trend that the organization has to be tired of at this point.