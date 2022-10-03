The role Grizzlies played in Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade talks with Pacers

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to kick off in around a couple of weeks, but the specter of a Russell Westbrook trade continues to loom large. However, the trade speculations with regards to the Los Angeles Lakers point guard is no longer as loud as it used to be during the early goings of the 2022 offseason. Among the things we know now about the Lakers’ interest in parting ways with Westbrook via trade is that the team explored the possibility of sending the former NBA MVP to the Indiana Pacers in a deal that the Memphis Grizzlies could have played a role in.

Via Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“The Lakers and Pacers also discussed adding a third team, such as the Grizzlies, who could take a 2027 or 2029 first-rounder from the Lakers for two first-rounders of their own to send to Indiana, according to sources. For the Pacers, every conversation with the Lakers led to an ultimate demand: Both of L.A.’s available first-round picks — or no deal.”

The deal did not push through with the Lakers not mustering enough strength to relent to the wishes of the Pacers of getting Los Angeles’ first-round picks in such a trade. Of course, that also meant the Grizzlies will not have to be bothered by either team.

Russell Westbrook’s expensive contract and his high-usage ways on the court that is arguably hard to adapt to are chief factors why it’s been so hard for the Lakers to move him. Westbrook’s current contract, which will pay him $47.063 million in the 2022-23 NBA season, is set to expire by the end of the upcoming NBA campaign.