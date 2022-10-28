One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely thins so. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been for injuries.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Morant could not help but relive their botched playoffs run last season that concluded with the Warriors ending their season after a 4-2 series win in the second round. Up until today, Ja is confident that Memphis could have beaten Stephen Curry and Co. if only the Grizzlies were at full strength (via Cameron Salerno of the Sacramento Bee):

“I felt like we had it,” Morant said. “That’s what I took from it. Injuries just hurt us.”

This also isn’t the first time Morant has spoken out about their playoffs loss to the Dubs and how he believes that they should have won. The Grizzlies All-Star just doubled down on this notion again on Friday.

In case you were wondering, these two teams don’t actually face off against each other anytime soon. They are slated for a Christmas Day showdown in what is already a highly anticipated matchup. The fact that Ja Morant can’t stop talking about it only proves that he probably has this running on his mind constantly. The Grizzlies will be out for revenge, and I’m pretty sure they’ve circled December 25th on their calendar already.