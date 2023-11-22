The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Houston Rockets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Memphis is 3-10 to start the season, and they are really missing Ja Morant. Desmond Bane as been picking up the slack this season. He leads the team in points with 25.8 per game. Jaren Jackson Jr is second on the team with 19.8 points per game, and he also averages 1.6 blocks. Marcus Smart has been decent in his first year in Memphis. He is averaging 12.5 points per game, and leads the team in assists. Smart also averages 2.0 steals per game.

The Rockets are riding a three-game losing streak, but those three games were all close. On the season, Houston is led by Alperen Sengun. He is averaging 20.9 points per game while grabbing 8.8 rebounds, and dishing 5.7 assists. Jalen Green, and Fred VanVleet are second and third on the team in scoring as they both score over 15 points per game. Fred VanVleet is also having a very good passing year as he averages 9.2 assists per game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Rockets Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +5 (-110)

Houston Rockets: -5 (-110)

Over: 212 (-110)

Under: 212 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies-Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Memphis, Space City Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies need to play good defense in this game. They allow 114.2 points per game, and that is not terrible, but it is not great by any means. Memphis does have a good matchup in this one, though. The Rockets score the fifth-fewest points per game in the NBA, and they really do not shoot well from the field. If Memphis can keep the Rockets below 110 points, they have a good chance to cover this spread.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston does not score the ball well, but the Grizzlies do allow 114.2 points per game. That is the 11th-highest mark in the NBA. The Rockets need to take advantage of the Grizzlies poor defense in this game. Memphis does have Jaren Jackson Jr, and Marcus Smart, but they should not be massive factors in this game. Memphis allows the highest three-point percentage in the NBA, so they will not need to drive the ball at JJJ in this game. Marcus Smart could be a problem with on-ball defense, but there are other players on the court who can shoot. If Houston can knock down their shots, they will cover the spread.

The Rockets play some good defense. They allow the fifth-fewest points in the NBA, and to make matters better, the Grizzlies score the third-fewest points per game. Memphis has the second-lowest field goal percentage, and fifth-lowest three-point percentage. The Rockets should not have a problem holding the Grizzlies down in this game. They will need to lock-in while guarding Desmond Bane, but other than him, the Grizzlies do not have a threat to score.

Final Grizzlies-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are on a losing streak, but they are the better team here. Houston should be able to handle the Grizzlies in this one and cover the spread in route to win. I also like the under to hit. Neither team is great at scoring, so I think it will be a low-scoring battle.

Final Grizzlies-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Rockets -5 (-110), Under 212 (-110)