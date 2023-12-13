The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Houston Rockets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Memphis Grizzlies look to end the Houston Rockets' three-game win streak Wednesday night at the Toyota Center. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Grizzlies-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Grizzlies are 6-16, and they are trying to stay afloat as Ja Morant is a few games from returning. Memphis has visited the Rockets once this season already, and they lost by 20 points. In that game, the Grizzlies put up just 91 points. Both Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr dropped 23 points. Ziare Williams was the only other player on the Grizzlies to score in the double-digits. In the loss, the Grizzlies shot just 32.9 percent from the field, and 21.9 percent from three. Marcus Smart will remain out for this game as he continues to deal with a foot injury.

The Rockets are playing well this season. They are 11-9, and they have won three in a row. In the win over the Grizzlies earlier this season, the Rockets put up a 66-point second half. Jalen Green had 34 points and four assists in the game. Jabari Smith Jr finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Every player in the starting lineup had double-digit points in the win. Houston shot 43.5 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three in that game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Rockets Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +6 (-108)

Houston Rockets: -6 (-112)

Over: 212.5 (-112)

Under: 212.5 (-108)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Memphis, Space City Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies do not play well on the offensive side of the court. This means they need to match the Rockets defensively. Memphis does have the 10th-best scoring defense in the NBA. Memphis allows the 10th-lowest field goal percentage, and they force the fourth-most turnovers. The Grizzlies only allowed 111 points to the Rockets the first time around, and they will need to do the same in this one. If the Grizzlies can find a way to play well on defense, they will cover this spread.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets play some of the best defense in the NBA. This is evident by the fact they allowed just 91 points in their first matchup with Memphis. Houston has allowed 105 points or less this season 10 times. In those games, they are 9-1. Houston is allows the least amount of points per game, the lowest three-point percentage, and second-lowest field goal percentage. The Grizzlies are the second-worst scoring offense in the NBA. The Rockets have already shut down the Grizzlies once this season, and that should be the case in this one, as well.

Final Grizzlies-Rockets Prediction & Pick

I am going to take the under in this game. Neither team is great scoring wise, and their defenses top-10 in the NBA. The over/under is set a little bit low, but teams should be held down. As for the winner, the Rockets are favorited by six points, and it is for good reason. I think the Rockets are going to hold the Grizzlies to below 105 points, and blow them out. I will take the Rockets to cover the spread and continue their winning streak.

Final Grizzlies-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Rockets -6 (-112), Under 212.5 (-108)