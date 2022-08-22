RUMOR: The Grizzlies enter Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes, but there’s a catch

The Kevin Durant trade rumors continue to rumble on with seemingly no end in sight. However, there may be a new surprise team in the Western Conference that could come in and give Durant a new home; the Memphis Grizzlies.

Recent reports indicate that the Grizzlies have emerged as a surprise suitor for Durant. Memphis has a treasure chest of draft picks and young talent that would allow them to create an offer Brooklyn couldn’t turn down. But prior to this morning, there hadn’t been an indication they were interested in making a move for Durant.

The Nets have made it known they are looking for a combination of established NBA players and draft assets in a deal for Durant. The Grizzlies have the ability to offer both. However, reports indicate that Memphis has only shown an inclination to build a trade package for Durant around their war chest of draft picks, and that they don’t want to include young players such as Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in a potential trade for Durant.

“Grizzlies executive vice president of basketball operations Zach Kleiman, the NBA’s reigning Executive of the Year, has done a masterful job building the team’s foundation around the All-NBA star Morant and a strong supporting cast while securing assets for the present and future. The Grizzlies, so far, do not appear inclined to include Jackson or Bane in a potential offer for Durant, sources said, but rather a package built around their bevy of draft picks.” – Shams Charania, The Athletic

Memphis has five first round picks they could use in a deal for Durant, and that’s what they intend on building their trade package around. But they may have to part with some of their young talent if they want to land the talented Durant. The Nets asking price is huge, but the Grizzlies may be able to fulfill it.