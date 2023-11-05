The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Portland Trail Blazers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we give you a Grizzlies-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Grizzlies are really missing Ja Morant as they have yet to win a game this season. The Grizzlies almost won their first game on Friday, but they blew a lead against the Trail Blazers, and lost in overtime. In that game, Jaren Jackson Jr put up 30 points and 10 rebounds. Desmond Bane had 33 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the loss, as well. However, Memphis was only give 13 points off the bench. The Grizzlies were very bad from beyond the arc as they shot just 10-35. The bigger story was the foul trouble. Memphis allowed the Trail Blazers to take 36 free throws in the game.

The Trail Blazers are 3-3 after beating the Grizzlies on Friday. Jerami Grant led the team with 26 points, and he added eight rebounds to go along with that. Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in the win while Shaedon Sharpe added 22 of his own points. DeAndre Ayton put together a double-double as he grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with 16 points.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Trail Blazers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -3 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: +3 (-110)

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Memphis, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies had the game in the bag on Friday before they blew the lead. The problem in the game was their foul trouble. The Grizzlies finished the game with 25 fouls, and the Trail Blazers shot 36 free throws. Not only that, but the Grizzlies picked up two technical fouls, as well. Memphis needs to stay out of foul trouble if they want to win this game on the road. Bane and Jackson should be able to have another good game, but the foul trouble will keep the out of it if Memphis is not careful.

Memphis played good defense in the loss. They held the Trail Blazers to 28.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc, and just over 40 percent from the field in general. This kind of defense is usually good enough to win. If the Grizzlies can stay strong on defense once again, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Trail Blazers came from behind to win the game, and it all happened in the last three minutes of the game. However, their gameplan was not bad. They were drawing fouls left and right, and getting to the line. This is something they need to do again. If the Blazers can find themselves at the charity stripe multiple times in this game, they should be able to cover the spread. The Blazers just need to knock down their free throws.

Portland was able to spread the love in the game on Friday. Three of their starters had over 20 points, and that is always a recipe for success. Grant, Sharpe, and Brogdon need to have have good games in this one. Brogdon did a great job leading the offense in the win, and he will need to do so again. 24 points may not be necessary, but getting close to his assist total will be important. Portland can cover the spread if those three play as they did on Friday.

Final Grizzlies-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Blazers are underdogs at home, and that is a little surprising. Scoot Henderson is out, but I do not think he should make the Blazers underdogs if he is not playing. I am going to take the Blazers to cover this spread. The Grizzlies are not playing well, and Portland should be able to cover the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers +3 (-110), Under 217 (-110)