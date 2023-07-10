It's time for more summer league action as the Memphis Grizzlies face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Las Vegas. We are here to share our NBA odds series, and make a Grizzlies-Cavaliers summer league prediction and pick.

These are two teams that disappointed during the regular season. Regardless, this matchup will feature the young stars that will attempt to make a mark and join the team for the upcoming 2023-2024 campaign.

The Grizzlies did well in their last summer league action, defeating the Chicago Bulls 87-80. Ultimately, it was a defensive contest with not much scoring. Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the way with 23 points. Meanwhile, Jake LaRavia added 15, and Jacob Gilyard had 11 points. The Grizzlies finished with 12 steals and nine blocks. Additionally, they forced 19 turnovers. The Grizzlies finished 75 percent from the charity stripe.

The Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 99-76 in summer league action. Significantly, it was a dominating game by some players who might see their names on the roster this fall. Isaiah Mobley, the brother of current Cav Evan Mobley, led the way with 15 points. Likewise, Sam Merrill had 14 points. Emoni Bates added 12 points. Finally, Pete Lance, the son of former Cav legend Larry Nance Sr. and the brother of current basketball player Larry Nance Jr, finished with 11.

Bates is a second-round pick, and there were plenty of eyes on him in this one. Thus, the pressure was on. Bates finished with 16 points on 5 for 18 shooting, including four shots from beyond the arc and six rebounds.

Here are the Vegas Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Summer League Odds: Grizzlies-Cavaliers Odds:

Memphis Grizzlies: -2.5 (-114)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2.5 (-106)

Over: 181.5 (-110)

Under: 181.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers

TV: NA

Stream: Sling Sports TV Extra

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 6 PM Eastern. 3 PM Pacific

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies will have their set of issues to deal with in the regular season. Moreover, they will be looking for some help for starters like Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies will look for anyone that can emerge. Therefore, this is the purpose of summer league. Summer league is where the young players basically go onto the court and try out for the team. Likewise, it has a similar feel to the atmosphere back in high school or college.

But summer league is also there to help develop bench players. Yes, some of these players have already played on the big squad. Some of them have even had some big games already and are looking to prove that it was not a fluke. Ironically, Lofton already had a monster game when he tallied 42 points in a game against Oklahoma City in April. LaRavia was the 19th pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022 but went to the Grizzlies in a trade. Thus, he has been working his way up since.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if Lofton, LaRavia, and Gilyard continue to play well. Moreover, the team will thrive if they can hit their shots and get more comfortable on the court.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

There are two names that will be looking to keep playing well. Coincidentally, they both have lineage in the NBA. One is trying to join his brother on the current team. Meanwhile, the other is attempting to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father, while engaging in competition with his brother.

Mobley signed a two-way contract on July 7, 2023. Significantly, it was the second time he has signed such a contract with the Cavs. Mobley hopes to make it a full-time contract this time around. However, he has to stay consistent and play well. Mobley must continue to develop and get better with each game. Then, the Cavaliers will sign him, and he can join his brother Evan on the big squad.

Nance has big shoes to fill. Yes, his father was a legend in Cleveland. But that was not the only family member. No, Larry Jr. has not had the greatest career, but he is still around, serving as an important player for the New Orleans Pelicans. Nance would love to make the Cavs and compete against his brother. First, he must continue to improve his shot.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Mobley and Nance hit their shots. Then, they must play solid defense.

Final Grizzlies-Cavaliers Summer League Prediction & Pick

The duo of Mobley and Nance are excellent together. Therefore, expect the Cavs to cover the odds today.

Final Grizzlies-Cavaliers Summer League Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: +2.5 (-106)