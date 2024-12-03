ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Grizzlies-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Mavericks Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +154

Dallas Mavericks: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 241.5 (-112)

Under: 241.5 (-108)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: KFAA-TV, WFAA Channel 8

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies have won six straight games heading into Tuesday night, and they now sit at 14-7. Memphis is winning those games on the offensive end of the court. During their win streak, the Grizzlies are averaging 128.2 points per game on 52 percent shooting. They are also making 38.6 percent of their threes in that time span. The Grizzlies are lights out on the offense right now, and there does not seem to be any sign of them slowing down.

The Grizzlies offensive play as of late should come as no surprise as they are one of the best offensive teams on the season as a whole. Memphis is is second in the NBA in points per game with 121.7. They are also fourth in field goals attempted per game, and third in field goal percentage. The Grizzlies pick up the pace and push the ball, but they make a lot of their shots. Memphis also gets to the free throw line the fourth-most in the NBA. If their offense can keep it up on Tuesday, there is a great chance for them to pull off the upset.

Ja Morant has been great for the Grizzlies this season. He is averaging 21.2 points per game while dishing out 9.0 assists. He is not a great perimeter shooter, so he relies a lot on his athleticism and ability to get to the basket. In fact, 60.3 percent of Morant's points come unassisted. He loves to iso and make the plays himself. He will be trying to do a lot of that against the Mavericks. If he succeeds, the Grizzlies will have a great game.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Dallas is playing just as well as the Grizzlies heading into this game. The Mavericks are on a four-game win streak, and they have had a couple good wins during that span. The reason Dallas is having a lot of success right now is their offense. In those four games, the Mavericks have scored 125.3 points per game. They have put up at least 129 points in three of those four games, as well. If the Mavericks can continue to score like that, they are going to win this game.

Dallas is sixth in the NBA in scoring, so they can keep up with the Grizzlies. Along with that, the Mavericks are third in the NBA in field goals made per game, and they do a great job not turning the ball over. The Mavericks did get Luka Doncic back on Sunday, and Kyrie Irving is no longer on the injury report, so they have their two best scorers active in this game. Dallas does have two key players questionable, but their ability to score should not be impacted. If the Mavericks can score, they will win.

Speaking of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, they combine to average 53.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, and 2.9 steals per game. The Mavericks are 7-6 when both these players are on the court, but the scoring is going to be the key. If Doncic and Irving can share the wealth, the Mavericks are going to have a lot of success Tuesday night.

Final Grizzlies-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

I personally like the way the Grizzlies are playing a lot more than the Mavericks right now. I do expect this game to be close, and possibly end with a Grizzlies victory. However, I will be taking Memphis to just cover the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies +4 (-108)