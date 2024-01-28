We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Grizzlies-Pacers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Memphis Grizzlies will head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Grizzlies-Pacers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Grizzlies edged out the Orlando Magic 107-106 on Friday. Amazingly, it was a back-and-forth contest from the start. The Grizzlies led throughout the game and held on in the fourth quarter to win a nail-biter. Ultimately, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 30 points.

Luke Kennard added 15 points, while Santi Aldama had 14. Meanwhile, Ziarre Williams went off on the bench by adding 17 points. Significantly, the Grizzlies shot 46.7 percent from the field, including 36.6 percent from the triples. The Thunder also won the board battle 43-40. Also, they had seven blocked shots. The Grizzlies had 50 points in the paint.

The Pacers defeated the Phoenix Suns 133-131 on Friday in a close battle. Initially, they trailed 80-70 at halftime. But they rallied to make it a game. Then, they trailed by two points with 48 reconds left when Andrew Nembhard had a layup to tie the game. Obi Toppin then put a layup with three seconds to win the game. Significantly, Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 31 points while shooting 14 for 22. Aaron Nesmith added 22 points. Likewise, Nembhard had 22 points while shooting 10 for 16.

Toppin went off for 23 points off the bench while shooting 10 for 15. Additionally, they overcame bad nights by Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Bennedict Mathurin also struggled, scoring 11 points while shooting 5 for 14. The Pacers shot 53.2 percent from the field, including 30.8 percent from the triples. Overall, the Pacers won the board battle 49-38, including 21 offensive rebounds. The Pacers got two offensive rebounds to help set up the game-winning shot. Likewise, they forced 19 turnovers.

The Pacers lead the head-to-head series 32-23. Recently, the Grizzlies defeated the Pacers 116-103 on December 21, 2023 at the FedEx Forum. The Grizzlies are 6-4 over 10 games. Yet, the Pacers are 3-2 in five home games against the Grizzlies.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Pacers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +320

Indiana Pacers: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -405

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pacers

Time: 3:35 PM ET/12:35 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Grizzlies are 20-25 against the spread. Likewise, they are 14-11 against the spread on the road. The Grizzlies are also 11-10 against the spread as a road underdog. Moreover, the Grizzlies are also 6-7-2 against the spread against nonconference teams.

The Grizzlies have had a rough season. First, they struggled without Ja Morant, who was serving a 25-game suspension. Morant returned and then suffered a season-ending injury. Then, Desmond Bane suffered an injury that would put him out for six weeks. The Grizzlies will need to rely on others to help get the job done. Therefore, someone must step up. Jackson is their next-best player, averaging 21.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Kennard is another option. Currently, he is averaging 10.3 points per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Aldama is averaging 10.3 points per game. Likewise, Williams is averaging 7.5 points per game while shooting 38 percent from the field.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if Jackson can have a big game. Then, the defense needs to stop all the weapons the Pacers have.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pacers come into this game with a 26-18-3 mark against the spread. Likewise, they are 14-8-2 against the spread at home. The Pacers are also 7-6-1 against the spread when they have been the home favorite. Also, the Pacers are 6-7-2 against the spread against nonconference opponents.

Tyrese Haliburton is still dealing with a hamstring injury. Thus, he will not play in this game. But the Pacers will have weapons to help. First, Turner is their best bet. He is averaging 17.2 points and seven rebounds per game. Likewise, he ie shooting 52.4 percent from the field. Mathurin has been efficient off the bench. Currently, he is averaging 14.1 points per game. Hield is now averaging 12.5 points per game. Also, Toppin is averaging 11.4 points per game.

But the biggest player for the Pacers has been Siakam. Remarkably, he is averaging 21.8 points while shooting 57 percent, including 45.5 percent from beyond the arc, since coming to the Pacers. Expect him to be featured prominently.

The Pacers will cover the spread if Siakam and Turner can both have exceptional games. Then, they need to stop Jackson and force him to pass the ball.

Final Grizzlies-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are such an erratic team. Over their past 10 games, they have beaten the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors on the road while also losing to the Chicago Bulls. The Pacers still have a bad defense, but their offense has put up 130+ points in two consecutive games. They have also looked better over these past five games.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Grizzlies-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers: -9 (-110)