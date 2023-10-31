Exciting news is emerging from North Carolina today as the multicultural podcast, Pod Digital Media, has embarked on a collaboration with Nike and Group Black to create brand opportunities for HBCU students, as reported by Adage.

The network's flagship platform, “Talk of the Yard,” will feature HBCU alumni posing questions to HBCU personalities, fostering engaging discussions. With a multitude of hosts from Group Black's podcasts, this initiative will be amplified through Essence and The Shade Room.

In a press release, Pod Digital Media Founder and CEO, Gary Coichy, highlighted the significance of this platform, stating, “This collaboration will facilitate connections between brands and podcasters, as well as other talented individuals who have attended HBCUs. It aims to nurture diversity, initiate meaningful conversations, and inspire future generations.”

Since 2020, numerous brands have recognized the importance of partnering with HBCUs, prompted by the George Floyd protests. They have implemented a range of practices to enhance diversity within their respective fields. Jordan Brand, for example, has sponsored Howard University Football as well as their Men's and Women's Basketball teams.

Moreover, Morehouse College has formed a partnership with Prologis to foster greater diversity in the realm of Real Estate. This growing trend is further exemplified by LeBron James' branch of Nike, which is sponsoring athletic apparel for programs at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, embracing the vibrant HBCU Culture.

The collaboration between Pod Digital Media, Nike, and Group Black represents a significant step towards amplifying HBCU voices, promoting inclusivity, and empowering the next generation.

Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Group Black Bonin Bough expressed in the press release, “We are privileged to contribute to amplifying that message for HBCU students through ‘Talk of the Yard.'” It is a pivotal moment for HBCU collaborations with corporations.