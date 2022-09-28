GTA 6 hacker heads to court, pleads Not Guilty

The Grand Theft Auto 6 hacker is now in custody and has appeared in court for their crime. Keep reading to learn more about this GTA 6 hacker responsible for one of the biggest leaks in recent times.

Teenager charged with breach of bail and computer misuse offences

The 17-year-old teen who was arrested appeared before the Highbury Corner Youth Court last Saturday, September 24, 2022. Two counts of computer misuse, as well as two counts of breaching bail conditions are the charges placed on them. The teenager, known only as “A.K.”, had already been previously arrested for attacks on Microsoft and Samsung earlier in the year. He has since been living in his mother’s home before he was arrested once more last week for the recent Uber and GTA 6 hacking incident.

A.K. pleaded not guilty to the computer misuse charges. However, they pleaded guilty to breaching bail conditions. A youth detention center holds A.K. until a verdict comes out. No new news has arisen yet regarding a verdict by the court.

GTA 6 leak and hacker story summary

Back on September 18, 2022, a hacker by the name of teapotuberhacker uploaded over 90 videos containing the gameplay of GTA 6. The hacker later noted that he stole the gameplay videos from one of Rockstar’s internal Slack channels. The gameplay came from an early build of GTA 6, which immediately spread over the internet via various channels. This included YouTube as well as Twitter accounts made precisely for the leaks. The hacker even put the game’s source code up for sale. They stated that they would not accept a price lower than five figures.

Not soon after, Rockstar and Take-Two released DMCA takedown requests for the uploaded videos. Afterward, Rockstar published a statement regarding the leak. They said that although the leak saddens them, it will not get in the way of the game’s development. Rockstar then started working with Uber and the FBI to track down the hacker. Uber was also a victim of a hack recently, and they believed that the same hacker was responsible for both the Uber attack and the GTA leak. A few days later, news came in that the teenager believed to be responsible for the attacks was arrested in the UK.

