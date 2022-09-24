GTA 6 hacker responsible for leaks nabbed by police

Less than a week after the GTA 6 leaks were, well, leaked to the general public, we may finally have our perpetrator. Keep reading to learn more about how the GTA 6 leak hacker was arrested.

On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU). He remains in police custody. pic.twitter.com/Zfa3OlDR6J — City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 23, 2022

London City Police announced via Tweet that on September 22, 2022, they arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire. This minor was arrested on suspicion of hacking “as part of an investigation supported by the NCA UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit.” While this may be a totally unrelated case, journalist Matthew Keys added more information from his sources.

UPDATE: The 17-year-old hacking suspect was arrested in Oxfordshire and is believed to be connected to a group identifying itself as "Lapsus$," a group that organizes primarily via Telegram channels. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) September 23, 2022

If you are new to this story, Lapsus$ is also responsible for the hacking that Uber experienced earlier this month. Uber had already announced that they were working with Rockstar and the FBI to track down this hacker. As it would seem, their efforts have borne fruit. However, specific details regarding the arrest are not yet available to the general public. Stay tuned for more news should we get more details.

This leak is one of the biggest leaks in Grand Theft Auto’s history. The hacker, under the name teapotuberhacker, uploaded more than 90 videos onto the Grand Theft Auto fan forum. The videos contained early gameplay clips from what appeared to be an early build of the highly anticipated GTA 6. These clips confirmed various rumors, such as a female main character, as well as the game being set in Vice City. Within a day, DMCA takedown requests were filed by Take-Two against the uploaded videos. Rockstar also gave an official response to the GTA 6 leak.

