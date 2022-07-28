GTA 6 News: Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a female protagonist

Reports about Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal that GTA 6 will have a female protagonist for the first time in the series’s history in the 3D era.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier broke the news that GTA 6, like GTA 5, will be having multiple playable characters. This time, the game will reportedly have two with a Bonnie & Clyde dynamic, which means that one of the playable characters is female.

This would be the first time during the 3D era of Grand Theft Auto games that a female character will be playable, much less star as one of the protagonists. Contrary to earlier reports, this won’t be the first time a female character will be playable, overall, as Kotaku noted. After all, the first GTA game featured multiple female characters to be chosen, albeit all of them were identical in terms of gameplay. The GameBoy Advance port of the second GTA game also featured female playable characters. Still, just like in the first, these characters were all identical to their male and female counterparts.

Bloomberg’s report discussed changes in Rockstar offices since reports of abuse within its ranks surfaced in 2018. Their report is based on interviews with twenty employees from Rockstar detailing how the studio has gotten rid of its frat-boy culture and introduced changes in the way they work, which included provisions to reduce the amount of time the developers spend on crunch time.

There are a lot of theories on when the game will actually come out, but currently, there is no confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 release date. GTA 6 is the sole project Rockstar Games is seemingly working on right now among its many IP series, as Rockstar canceled plans to produce a GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption 2 remasters, as well as letting go of its Red Dead Online community to the hyenas. Hopefully, the changes that Bloomberg reported, along with the renewed focus the studio has, would do great for GTA 6.