On Monday, July 17th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a no runs first inning parlay that's paying out over 2-1 odds. We take a look at this no runs first-inning parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, July 17th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two no runs first inning bets from two different games parlayed together into one parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's no runs first inning promo has to offer.

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds

No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds: +292 or -106 for (CLE-PIT) & +102 (SFG-CIN)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Xzavion Curry and Quinn Priester are two of the top pitching prospects in baseball and Piester will be making his major league debut. Curry is a right-handed pitcher who has been dominant in the minor leagues this season. He has a 3-0 record with a 3.04 ERA, and he has struck out 32 batters in 47.1 innings. He has a good fastball and a sharp-breaking ball, and he is able to keep hitters off balance.

Priester is a right-handed pitcher who has also been impressive in the minor leagues. He has a 7-3 record with a 4.04 ERA, and he has struck out 42 batters in 48 innings. He has a good fastball and a slider that is one of the best in the minor leagues. Both Curry and Priester are facing tough lineups today. The Guardians have a lineup that is led by José Ramírez, who has been solid all season long. The Pirates have a lineup that is led by Bryan Reynolds, who is by far the best bat for the Pirates.

However, both pitchers have the stuff to keep these lineups in check. Curry has the ability to miss bats with his fastball and breaking ball, and Priester has the ability to keep hitters off balance with his slider. It is unlikely that either pitcher will allow a run in the first inning. Both pitchers have the stuff to be successful in the major leagues, and Priester will be looking to make a good first impression in his major league debut.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

Logan Webb and Brandon Williamson have been solid pitchers for the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds this season. Webb is a right-handed pitcher who has been solid this season. He has an 8-7 record with a 3.14 ERA, and he has struck out 127 batters in 126 innings. He has a good fastball and a sharp-breaking ball, and he is able to keep hitters off balance.

Williamson is a left-handed pitcher who has also been doing good work for the Reds this season. Despite having a 1-2 record with a 5.21 ERA, he has been solid as of late not giving up more than three runs in his last five games while throwing three shutout innings in his last game. He has struck out 38 batters in 46.2 innings and he has a good fastball and a slider that are his punchout pitches.

While these two offenses provide tough matchups for both starting pitchers, both the Giants and Reds have combined for one run in their last five games in the first inning. The Giants have only scored in the first inning once five games ago against the Colorado Rockies meanwhile, the Reds haven't scored in the first inning at all in their last five games. With that said Webb and Williamson should have no problem going 1-2-3 in the top of the order in the first inning to stay under this first inning between the Giants and the Reds