The Cleveland Guardians travel to Northern California to take on the San Francisco Giants for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Guardians-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Guardians just lost three of four games against the Los Angeles Angels, and they have seen their playoff hopes dwindle away. Cleveland is now just seeing what they can do with some of their younger guys on the team. They have lost six of their last 10, and they are eight games under .500 for the season. The Guardians are 32-40 in road games this season, so they struggle to get things going away from home. They will need to play some good baseball if they want to beat the Giants in this series.

The Giants are in a tight race in the National League Wild Card. They trail the Arizona Diamondbacks by 1.5 games, and they are still hopeful to catch them. After losing to the Chicago Cubs during the week last week, the Giants swept the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. They are carrying some momentum heading into this game, so they should be able to use that to their advantage.

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Guardians. Alex Cobb will take the ball for the Giants.

Here are the Guardians-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Giants Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-170)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Gavin Williams has been one of the bright spots for the Guardians this season. He is 2-6, but he has a 3.34 ERA, 72 strikeouts, and a 1.26 WHIP. His numbers are actually good, he just does not get much help from the offense. Something that has been very impressive are his numbers on the road. He has a 1.96 ERA in five road starts, his K/9 is up, his home runs are way down, and his opponent bating average is just .177. Williams has been able to dominate teams when away from Cleveland, and that should not change in this game. If Williams can continue to pitch well on the road, the Guardians should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Cobb has been very good for the Giants, but he has been outstanding at home. He has a 2.09 ERA in 11 home starts. Only five of Cobb's 18 home runs allowed have come at home this season, and opponents bat 77 points worse off him at Oracle Park. The Guardians are one of the worst offensive teams in the MLB, and they hit for almost no power. Cobb should be able to handle the Guardians in this game, and keep their scoring to a minimum. As long as he keeps dominating at home, the Giants will cover the spread.

Final Guardians-Giants Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to which offense can muster up more runs. Both pitchers have the potential to go seven shutout, so it is going to be a good game. In this one, I will take the Giants to be the team to muster up more runs. I can not trust the Guardians offense, and the Giants should be able to play well at home.

Final Guardians-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+140), Under 7.5 (-102)