The Cleveland Guardians are in the pacific northwest to take on the Seattle Mariners. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Guardians-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Guardians lost a close game Monday night to open the series with the Mariners, 5-4. Bo Naylor led the team with two hits. However, it was his brother Josh Naylor that went deep in the loss. Tyler Freeman also hit a home run in the game. Triston McKenzie started the game for Cleveland, but lasted just 3.1 innings. He allowed four earned runs on four hits, and was handed the loss.
The Mariners were able to secure their third victory of the season with the one-run victory Monday night. Emerson Hancock was excellent in his first start as he went 5.1 innings, and allowed three runs on four hits. Ryne Stanek earned his first save of the season after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. At the plate, Dominic Canzone hit his first home run of the season, and it was a three-run blast. Ty France collected two hits in the win, as well.
Shane Bieber and Luis Castillo will be the starting pitchers for this matchup.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Guardians-Mariners Odds
Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+176)
Moneyline: +100
Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-215)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 7 (-118)
Under: 7 (-104)
How to Watch Guardians vs. Mariners
Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Root Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Guardians have their ace on the mound, and he proved that he is back on Opening day. Bieber struck out 11 batters over six innings, and walked just one in the win over the Oakland Athletics. An outing like that will help any team win the game, no matter what team it is.
Bieber threw six shutout innings against the Mariners in his first start of 2023. He is one of the best in baseball, and he seems to have really refined his stuff in 2024. If he can have a similar start as opening day (maybe not as much strikeouts), the Guardians are going to win this game.
Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Mariners have their ace on the mound in this game. Luis Castillo did not have a great outing on opening day, but he still one of the better pitchers in the MLB. He should be able to have a better outing in this one. The Guardians hit the ball really well in their opening series, but it was against the Athletics. Last year, the Guardians were one of the worst power hitting teams in the MLB, so Castillo does not have to worry about the long ball. If he can get back to being an ace, the Mariners have a great shot to cover this spread.
Final Guardians-Mariners Prediction & Pick
This is a battle of two aces. Bieber vs Castillo is going to be very fun to watch. Both teams are looking poised to have a good season, as well. However, I like Bieber to win the matchup against Castillo. He just seems to be really locked in after watching his first start of the year. I am going to take the Guardians to win this game on the road.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Guardians-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (+100)