The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Mets in game two of a double header on Sunday Night Baseball! This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Mets prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch as well.

Game one of this series was won in come back fashion by the Mets. Cleveland took a 5-0 lead heading into the bettom of the fifth before the Mets started piecing together some hits and runs. In the fifth, sixth and seventh, the Mets went on to score seven total runs. However, the Guardians were still swinging it well as they were able to scratch across two of their own. The game went into the 10th tied at seven, but the Guardians put up two runs. That lead didnt last long as the Mets scored three runs and walked-off the Guardians. Francisco Lindor led the Mets with three hits against his former team and he had the game winning single. Josh Naylor had three hits for the Guardians to lead the team.

The Guardians and Mets were cancelled Saturday due to weather, so they will play two on sunday. Double headers are always tough because you never know who will sit in the second game and how lineups will change. Both teams are tired after playing a full game earlier in the day, as well. However, we do know the pitching matchups so there is some solid ground to walk on when making a prediction and pick about the game.

Shane Bieber and Justin Verlander will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Guardians-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Mets Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-166)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Mets

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Bieber is the Guardians best pitcher. He has a 3.20 ERA through 56 1/3 innings pitched. He has gone at least six innings in seven of his nine starts and has given up three runs or less in eight of his nine starts. Bieber has a tendency to go deep into games and be a workhorse for the Guardians they will need him to do that in this game. With this being a double header, the bullpen can be pretty depleted heading into Sunday night. If Bieber can give six or seven strong innings, the Guardians will cover this spread.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Verlander is one of the best pitchers in baseball history. He is coming off a rough start against Tampa Bay, but he had two very good outings before that. The Guardians are not a super strong offensive team and they lack power, so Verlander should not have much trouble forcing weak contact. He can still rack up the strikeouts, but he has become more of a pitcher that forces weak contact. If Verlander can have a Cy Young type start, the Mets will cover the spread.

Final Guardians-Mets Prediction & Pick

With two aces on the mound in this game, it should be farily close and low scoring. The Guardians need a win in this game and Bieber is the guy that can pull one out for them. Expect the Guardians to cover the spread.

Final Guardians-Mets Prediction & Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-166), Under 7.5 (-114)