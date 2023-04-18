Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario has been sidelined with a back issue since Sunday, but the injury doesn’t appear to be too serious. An MRI revealed nothing of concern for Rosario. The team is planning for him to be in the lineup as soon as Friday according to Zack Meisel.

Rosario missed Sunday’s game and will be held out for Cleveland’s three-game series against the Detroit Tigers that starts on Tuesday. He was just starting to hit his stride at the plate before being on the mend. Rosario scored three runs and had three extra-base hits with an RBI in the three games before the injury. In total this season, Rosario has a .222 batting average in 14 games.

Currently in his third season with the Guardians since being traded from the New York Mets, Rosario has been a solid player for Cleveland at a premium position. He has put up two positive WAR seasons, hitting for a .282 batting average with 88 extra-base hits and 163 runs scored in 294 games.

This is good news for a Guardians team that has aspirations of another division title in 2023. Though Rosario has had his cold streaks, he has overall been a consistent and reliable player during his time in Cleveland. Losing him or any other everyday starter for a significant period of time can set some teams back significantly.

The Guardians are 9-7 heading into this series with the Tigers. Though they’ll be without Amed Rosario, it’s a series that they should win at least two of three games in.