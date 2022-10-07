Guardians get epic Donovan Mitchell shoutout amid Rays MLB playoff matchup

The Cleveland Guardians received an epic Donovan Mitchell shoutout ahead of their MLB playoff matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Donovan Mitchell, who’s famously a New York Mets fan, has seemingly adopted the Guardians as his American League favorite team. The decision to roll with a Cleveland-based ball club makes sense given the fact that he was recently traded to the Cavaliers. In the end, Mitchell still favors the Mets. He recently said he’d take New York if the Guardians and Mets were to meet in the World Series.

The Guardians made the MLB playoffs against all odds. The Chicago White Sox were favored to win the AL Central by almost everyone around the MLB world entering the season. However, it was the Minnesota Twins that jumped out to an AL Central lead through the first portion of the 2022 campaign.

But Cleveland, a team that features the youngest roster in the entire big leagues, utilized a late-season surge to capture the AL Central title. The Guardians ended up as the No. 3 seed in the AL which put them in position to take on the Rays in the AL Wild Card Series.

The Guardians’ road to the World Series will not be an easy one. If they get past the Rays, they will have teams such as the Yankees and Astros to worry about. But Cleveland has undeniably displayed an ability to upset the odds in 2022. And Donovan Mitchell will have their back until a possible World Series matchup against the Mets.