Guardians have major pitching decision to make ahead of ALDS Game 5 vs. Yankees

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees were set for a massive ALDS Game 5 showdown on Monday night. Then the rain came, and the showdown was put on hold for one more night.

The Guardians and Yankees will play Tuesday night to determine who advances to the ALCS. Awaiting them there is the Houston Astros, who defeated the Seattle Mariners in their series.

The Yankees didn’t hesitate to name their starter for the postponed game. Nestor Cortes will take the hill for the Bronx Bombers in Game 5 instead of Jameson Taillon.

As for Cleveland, it isn’t clear who will take the ball to begin the game. The Athletic’s Zack Meisel notes the Guardians are listing their starter as TBD for the game.

Aaron Civale was slated to start Game 5 before the postponement. And there’s a chance he still will start the game. However, Meisel notes that Guardians ace Shane Bieber may factor into the discussion.

“It’s possible Shane Bieber factors into the equation somehow. He pushed to contribute today, but was overruled,” Meisel said.

Civale definitely isn’t shying away from the moment. No matter what the Guardians have been through, he understands the importance and weight of this game.

“Everyone pictures moments like this when you play this game,” said Civale. “Just taking it one day at a time, one pitch at a time and going in there and focusing and enjoying it is going to be important.”

This postponement means the American League is a slight step behind the National League. While the Guardians and Yankees are deciding the ALDS, Tuesday night will see the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies begin the NLCS.