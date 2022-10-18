Guardians make final Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale decision for Game 5

It’ll be Aaron Civale toeing the rubber for the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday for the elimination game against the New York Yankees. The Guardians and Yankees saw their chances of playing Game 5 on Monday washed away by the rain, prompting the league to re-schedule their clash for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. EST. The additional day off enabled the Yankees to change their pitching plans, opting to start Nestor Cortes in Game 5 instead of Jameson Taillon. While there was some speculation that Shane Bieber could draw the start for Cleveland, the Guardians shot down those talks by declaring Civale would be starting Game 5.

While the pitching matchup is set in stone, it remains to be seen how long of a leash either starter will be given. Neither team will likely be too comfortable sending their starting pitcher out there for too long in the elimination game, so expect to see some early calls to the bullpen.

Whichever team does win will be playing on short rest, too. Monday’s postponement moved ALDS Game 5 back a day, but ALCS Game 1 is still slated to take place on Wednesday.

Civale has not pitched for the Guardians in the postseason yet. The 27-year-old right-hander made 20 starts during the regular season, recording a 4.92 ERA with 98 strikeouts in 97 innings. In fact, this will be Civale’s first-ever postseason appearance, and it could not come in a bigger spot with a crucial fixture against the Yankees looming.

As for Cortes, the Yankees starter will be making his second appearance of the series after throwing 92 pitches in the Game 2 loss. He went 5.0 innings, surrendering two runs on six hits, with three walks, and three strikeouts.