When it comes to protecting a ninth inning lead, the Cleveland Guardians have a massive advantage. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is the best in the business at locking down wins. He’s been so dominant this season that he entered the CY Young Award conversation on top of being the obvious frontrunner for Reliever of the Year. Clase’s remarkable success made Kerry Carpenter’s clutch ninth inning three-run home run off him in Game 2 all the more incredible.

Carpenter’s history-making homer with two outs and two strikes in the top of the ninth ultimately won the game for the Detroit Tigers and tied the ALDS at 1-1. It was the first run Clase had allowed since August 30. The reliever appeared as stunned as Guardians fans were. But as luck would have it, he was given the opportunity to redeem himself in Game 5 of the series

With Cleveland leading 6-3 in the top of the eighth of the decisive final game, Clase was called on to deliver a six-out save and send the Guardians to the Championship Series. Just like in Game 2, Carpenter came to the plate with two outs. This time, the outcome would be quite different. On a 2-2 count, Clase blew a 100 mph fastball right by the Tigers’ DH for the inning-ending strikeout.

Expand Tweet

After the game, Clase was asked about his intensity when facing his new nemesis. “It went from 100 to 150. I'm a competitor. That was in my mind. That wasn’t my best pitch. People were saying he's my daddy. That’s the real Emmanuel Clase… Even when he was on deck, I kept staring at him because that was my moment. This made it even for us,” Clase said via ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase returned to form in Game 5

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt never wavered in his support for the three-time All-Star despite Game 2’s disastrous ninth inning. After taking care of Carpenter in Game 5, Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth, earning his second save of the series and sending the Guardians to the ALCS. Ultimately Clase had the last laugh.

Still, the Tigers did touch the reliever up in this series. Aside from the three-run outing in Game 2, Clase allowed another earned run en route to picking up his first save of the ALDS in Game 4. Despite pitching two clean innings in Game 5, Clase finished with a 6.35 ERA against Detroit. On the season, the closer had a ridiculous 0.61 ERA and 0.659 WHIP, while setting the franchise record for saves.

The Guardians are moving on to face the New York Yankees in the Championship Series. The Yankees closed out the Kansas City Royals on Friday night to win their Division Series 3-1. The ALCS will begin on Monday in New York.