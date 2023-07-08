If the American League is going to continue its winning ways in the All-Star Game Tuesday in Seattle, it is going to have to do it without closer Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians.

Emmanuel Clase will not participate in the All-Star festivities in Seattle next week. He'll be going home to be with his significant other, who is expecting. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) July 7, 2023

The powerful relief pitcher was originally selected for the American League All-Star team, but the hard-throwing pitcher has opted to go home to the Dominican Republic to be with his pregnant girlfriend.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona is fully aware of Clase's decision and he told reporters that the organization stands by Clase.

“His significant other is pregnant and it’s challenging,” Francona said. “He needs to get back with her, which we fully respect and we (support).”

Clase was named to his second consecutive All-Star team, and he is having another dynamic season. In addition to his 1.82 earned run average, he has delivered 24 saves. He is second in the American League to Toronto's Jordan Romano in that category.

Carlos Estevez of the Los Angeles Angels will take Emmanuel Clase's place on the American League pitching staff. Clase had said he was honored to be named to the team when it was announced last weekend. “It is one of those life achievements that I set myself to do, but especially because I worked really hard towards that goal,” Clase said through an interpreter.

The American League has won 6 consecutive All-Star Games and holds a 47-43-2 edge in the series. This will be the third All-Star Game played in Seattle. The National League earned a 7-6 victory in 1979, but the American League rebounded with a 4-1 triumph in 2000.