On Friday night, Progressive Field will be lit with nostalgia as former Cleveland Guardians powerhouse, Travis Hafner, returns to throw the ceremonial first pitch before ALCS Game 4. Hafner, a key figure in the Guardians’ lineup during his prime, is remembered for his formidable presence at the plate.

“Travis Hafner, who played on the memorable 2013 Yankees, will throw the ceremonial first pitch before ALCS Game 4 tonight,” via Brian Hoch on X, formerly Twitter.

Hafner, affectionately known as “Pronk” — a blend of “Project” and “Donkey” — by fans and teammates, left an indelible mark during his tenure with the Guardians. From 2002 to 2012, Hafner was a significant offensive force in Major League Baseball, primarily with Cleveland. His career, highlighted by formidable power-hitting, includes a lifetime .273 batting average, with 213 home runs and 731 RBIs over 1,183 games

Travis Hafner returns to Progressive Field

His best season came in 2006, where he not only achieved a career-high .308 batting average but also slammed 42 home runs and drove in 117 runs. This exceptional performance nearly earned him a Silver Slugger award, however, he was still regarded as one of the most feared designated hitters in the game during the mid-2000s.

The decision to have Hafner throw the first pitch is a nod to both his contributions to the team and his lasting popularity in Cleveland. His powerful left-handed swing and ability to drive in key runs made him a central figure in many of the Guardians’ most thrilling seasons during the early 21st century.

While Hafner’s time with the Yankees in 2013 was brief, it is his years with Cleveland that left a lasting legacy, endearing him to Guardians fans who fondly remember his thunderous hits and significant role in the team’s successes. As he steps onto the mound once again, albeit in a different capacity, it serves as a bridge connecting the team’s illustrious past with its present pursuit of World Series glory.

As the Guardians continue their journey through the postseason, the presence of a legendary figure like Hafner is set to inspire both players and fans alike. His return to Progressive Field is more than just a ceremonial pitch; it is a reminder of the rich history and tradition of the Guardians franchise and the legendary players who have contributed to its story.

Fans attending the game are in for a treat, witnessing not only a potentially pivotal game 4 of the ALCS but also the return of one of the most beloved players in the franchise’s history. As the current team battles for a spot in the World Series, they do so standing on the shoulders of giants like Travis Hafner.