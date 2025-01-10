The Cleveland Guardians' ability to perform above its payroll and talent level does not always get the attention it deserves, as the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers occasionally steal their thunder. Their 2024 season cannot be denied, however. Manager of the Year Stephen Vogt came aboard and guided a small yet sturdy vessel to a divisional title and American League Championship Series appearance. But will magic ensue again in 2025?

MLB Network does not seem to think so, as evidenced by its early power rankings for next season. The Los Angeles Dodgers are understandably in the No. 1 slot with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees rounding out the top-three, but there are some surprises on the list. The Guardians' omission from the top-10 is among the most heavily debated aspects of the rankings.

The franchise's biggest star even weighed in. “Lol,” Jose Ramirez posted on X. The 32-year-old third baseman has finished in the top-five for AL MVP voting five times in his career but has never won the award, so he knows what it is like to fall short in the eyes of the critics. Ramirez and the rest of Cleveland's clubhouse are sure to store MLB Network's list in their mental bulletin board.

Do the Guardians have enough for another deep playoffs run?

We all underestimate the Guardians at our own peril. They are sneakily one of the most well-run organizations in MLB, having won 836 games in the last decade, per StatMuse. Only the Dodgers, Houston Astros and New Yankees have amassed more victories in that span. Ramirez, who made his big-league debut in 2013, is a huge reason for the consistent success.

The five-time Silver Slugger and six-time All-Star posted a .279 batting average with 39 home runs, 118 RBIs, a .537 slugging percentage and .872 OPS in 158 games last season. He also played plus-defense at the hot corner, recording three outs above average. Ramirez will look to produce a 6.0 WAR or better for the fourth time in five years during the 2025 season. His individual excellence might not rectify the Guardians' potential limitations, though.

President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti traded away All-Star Josh Naylor and three-time Gold Glover Andres Gimenez in December and has yet to pursue additional starting pitching. The rejuvenated Carlos Santana is a worthy replacement option at first base and a healthy Shane Bieber is a possible boon for the rotation, but there are question marks on this roster. One can understand why MLB Network had reservations about putting Cleveland in the top-10.

But opinions do not matter in January. Jose Ramirez and the Guardians can live up to their reputation this year and prove the pundits wrong yet again. That's why they play the games.