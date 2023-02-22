The Cleveland Guardians shocked the MLB world and won the American League Central in 2022 despite featuring MLB’s youngest roster. Terry Francona led the charge and ultimately won the AL Manager of the Year Award. Francona also values the leadership of Guardians’ superstar Jose Ramirez. Cleveland’s manager revealed his message to Ramirez ahead of 2023 Spring Training, per Bally Sports Cleveland.

“We had our individual meetings today and I said, ‘Jose don’t think for one minute I sit here and think that the things I tell our team would carry as much weight because the way you play the game,'” Francona said. “And I told Amed (Rosario) the same thing.”

Francona then expanded on his leadership-based message to Jose Ramirez.

“I said, ‘I’m telling you, and you need to hear that, how much I appreciate that.’ Because when I tell these guys something and they go do it and lead, that’s huge and I know it.”

Jose Ramirez has emerged as one of the best players in all of baseball over the past few years. He offers power, pure hitting ability, speed, and strong defensive prowess. But Francona doesn’t want Ramirez’s leadership to go overlooked either. Guardians’ new first baseman Josh Bell, who signed with the team during the offseason, previously admitted that Ramirez’s presence in Cleveland was part of why he joined the Guardians.

Cleveland will look to build on their impressive 2022 campaign and make a deeper playoff run in 2023. Jose Ramirez is aiming to deliver a championship-starved fanbase their first World Series victory since 1948.