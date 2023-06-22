Bo Naylor recorded his first Major League Baseball hit in the Cleveland Guardians' 7-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night — and it earned the voracious approval of his brother Josh.

Josh Naylor celebrated in the dugout with a huge huge smile on his face after Bo began the rally in the bottom of the eighth inning, recording a single and setting up a two-run frame that led to the narrow victory.

You never forget your first. Big bro approves. 🥲#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/VRoC9bekVV — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 22, 2023

“It was awesome,” Josh said after the game, according to MLB.com's Mandy Bell. “It was a very special moment for not only me, but my whole family, my other brother. I can't really describe how cool the feeling was, but it was awesome to be part of that.”

It was certainly a special moment for Bo, who played just five games last season and went 0-for-8 over that stretch. He had been 0-for-9 in his first three contests of 2023 before finally breaking through with his first hit.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Definitely feels like a big weight lifted off your shoulders,” Bo explained, per Bell. “The guys around me have supported me so much. There's always going to be another at-bat. So, I think it's about continuing to going into every at-bat prepared and ready to do whatever you can. That one, that was my moment.”

It was an incredible moment for Bo, and also a phenomenal performance from Josh, who had four hits in the contest and continued his hot streak at the plate.

“I felt really special because he's such an amazing brother,” Bo said about Josh. “He supports me so much, and he's been one of the guys day in and day out that's just always building me up and really making me feel like a part of this group. He's been the first guy to make me feel welcome in this environment, and it showed in that moment, as well.”

Bo Naylor scored a run after his first big league hit, and saw brother Josh waiting by the on-deck circle for a hug just moments before the Guardians secured the victory.

“It was definitely a special one — something I'll always be grateful for,” Bo Naylor said. “Really embracing the fans and taking my breaths whenever I could in such a high-intensity time, that's something that I'll never forget.”