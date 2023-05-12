Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Cleveland Guardians catcher Mike Zunino was scratched from Friday’s game versus the Los Angeles Angels due to neck stiffness, per Mandy Bell. Cam Gallagher is starting in Zunino’s place for Cleveland.

Zunino, a 2021 All-Star, has slumped mightily at the plate for the Guardians in 2023. Cleveland signed him to add extra power to the lineup, but he’s only tallied a pair of home runs and seven doubles through 26 games played. Overall, Zunino is slashing just .179/.297/.346 with a .643 OPS and 40 stakeouts.

The Guardians have labored as a team as well, sporting a 17-20 record heading into Friday night. The additions of Zunino and Josh Bell were expected to provide extra strength to the lineup, but Cleveland’s offense has been abysmal during the first month and a half of the year. They are 29th in batting average, 29th in OBP, and last in slugging percentage, home runs, and runs scored. There’s still time to turn it around, but Cleveland needs to get things going sooner rather than later.

The Angels hold a winning record and have featured decent pitching in 2023. Getting the bats going against the Halos will be a challenge, but it will be a possibility at Progressive Field over the weekend.

As for Mike Zunino, the severity of his injury hasn’t been revealed. Cleveland is hoping he can avoid a lengthy absence. Although he’s endured his share of struggles, the Guardians still believe in his potential as a power-hitting catcher.

First pitch for the Angels-Guardians game is scheduled for 7:10 PM EST on Friday night in Cleveland.