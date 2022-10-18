fbpx
Connect with us

MLB

Guardians’ Myles Straw comes full circle in New York, tosses football with Yankees fans during ALDS rain delay

Myles Straw, Guardians

Mother Nature is getting in the way of the highly anticipated Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees in the Bronx Monday night. The delay has gotten to the point where Guardians outfielder Myles Straw felt it was a great time for him to connect with the fans and play football with some Yankees supporters.

Unfortunately, the Guardians star was not able to do it as long as he probably wanted, with stadium security spoiling the fun and asking them to stop.

New York fans are seemingly on a high about their NFL teams, with both the New York Giants and the New York Jets performing surprisingly well and exceeding expectations after six weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season. As for the Guardians’ football relative in the form of the Cleveland Browns, it’s not going as well, as Nick Chubb and company are just 2-4 and are on a three-game losing streak.

Straw is not having a particularly great postseason, as he is batting just .190/,261/.238 since the end of the regular season. That said, the Guardians were still able to win two games in the series against the Yankees despite his cold bat. He will look to turn things around in Game 5. The game between the Guardians and the Yankees was originally slated to start at 7:07 p.m. ET.

Aaron Civale is scheduled to start for the Guardians in Game 5, while the Yankees will be sending to the mound veteran Jameson Taillon., Te winner of that contest will face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

MLB, Yankees, Guardians, ALDS, Yankees Guardians
JUST IN:
Related Topics