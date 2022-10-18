Mother Nature is getting in the way of the highly anticipated Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees in the Bronx Monday night. The delay has gotten to the point where Guardians outfielder Myles Straw felt it was a great time for him to connect with the fans and play football with some Yankees supporters.

Cleveland with a 1st and 10 at the New York 25. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/O4QK6GuY10 — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 17, 2022

Myles Straw taking some time to connect with young fans. 🥰#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/14qwEzArun — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 17, 2022

Unfortunately, the Guardians star was not able to do it as long as he probably wanted, with stadium security spoiling the fun and asking them to stop.

The Guardians were tossing a football into the stands and playing catch with Yankees fans, but security made them stop. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 17, 2022

They did try to include the crowd… (until #Yankees security shut it down! 😂) pic.twitter.com/ok9L0GIGQw — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 17, 2022

New York fans are seemingly on a high about their NFL teams, with both the New York Giants and the New York Jets performing surprisingly well and exceeding expectations after six weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season. As for the Guardians’ football relative in the form of the Cleveland Browns, it’s not going as well, as Nick Chubb and company are just 2-4 and are on a three-game losing streak.

Straw is not having a particularly great postseason, as he is batting just .190/,261/.238 since the end of the regular season. That said, the Guardians were still able to win two games in the series against the Yankees despite his cold bat. He will look to turn things around in Game 5. The game between the Guardians and the Yankees was originally slated to start at 7:07 p.m. ET.

Aaron Civale is scheduled to start for the Guardians in Game 5, while the Yankees will be sending to the mound veteran Jameson Taillon., Te winner of that contest will face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.