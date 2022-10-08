Guardians OF Myles Straw hilariously reveals why he missed Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-off bomb vs. Rays

The Cleveland Guardians are officially heading to the ALDS to face the New York Yankees after taking down the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the Wild Card. Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off bomb in the bottom of the 15th inning to break a scoreless draw, but center fielder Myles Straw revealed that he actually missed it. Why you ask? He was down in the clubhouse getting some chicken broth. Yes, you read that correctly.

Cleveland weather, am I right? Straw said once he heard Terry Francona and everyone else yelling though, he quickly ran up to the dugout. Don’t worry, the outfielder only spilled a bit of hot soup on his hand.

The Guardians and Rays truly put on a pitching display across the last two days. Shane Beiber and Shane McLanahan went toe to toe on Friday then on Saturday, Tyler Glasnow and Tristan McKenzie were absolutely brilliant. Only four runs in total were scored in both games. The bullpens were also phenomenal.

Coincidentally enough, Gonzalez took former pitcher Corey Kluber deep to win the series, who broke onto the scene with the organization many years ago. As soon as Kluber saw the rookie make contact on a hanging breaking ball, he knew that ball was gone. It’s also the first time in franchise history Cleveland has won a postseason series on a walk-off HR.

The Guardians might be young, but they’re full of fire and won’t be an easy out for the Yankees. Game 1 of the Division Series is set for Tuesday in the Bronx.