One day after demoting SP Zach Plesac to Triple-A Columbus, the Cleveland Guardians activated RP Sam Hentges from the injured list, per The Athletic’s Zach Meisel.

Hentges, 26, played a crucial role for Cleveland out of the bullpen during their postseason run in 2022. The 6’6 left-hander recorded a superb 2.32 ERA in over 62 innings pitched for the Guardians last season.

Hentges has yet to pitch in 2023 due to injury though.

Cleveland is currently preparing for an important series against the Minnesota Twins. The Guards enter play holding a sub-.500 record and trail Minnesota in the AL Central standings. If Cleveland is able to win this series at home, that will provide a valuable confidence boost while helping them climb the standings.

Injuries and underperformance have impacted the Guardians throughout the 2023 campaign. Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale have both dealt with injury concerns, while Zach Plesac struggled en route to his demotion. Fortunately, McKenzie is expected to begin his rehab assignment fairly soon, although, his timetable is still relatively uncertain.

Cleveland, despite featuring MLB’s youngest roster, shocked the AL Central by winning the division in 2022. The Guardians entered 2023 as the favorites, but they have yet to see much success this year. Nevertheless, it is still early and there is time for them to get back on track.

Sam Hentges’ return will be a key addition for their bullpen. As they continue to get healthy, the Guards should find ways to start winning games on a more consistent basis.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Guardians as they are made available.