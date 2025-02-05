After 11 years with the Cleveland Guardians, Terry Francona decided to step down from his managerial role after the 2023 season. Now with the Cincinnati Reds, Francona revealed exactly why he made the decision.

It was spearheaded by health concerns, which were cited at the time of his decision. Now, Francona confirms that leaving that Guardians came with no ill will towards the franchise or the game of baseball, via Jayson Stark of The Athletic

“I had a nice year being away from the game, it was good for me,” Francona said. “When you fess up that you need to be away, you're probably a little late on pulling the trigger.”

“I didn't leave because I was mad or I hated the game. I just didn't feel like I was doing my job right. I worked hard this past year to try and be in a position where I can do it,” Francona continued. “I know when the season starts, it'll be a test. But it just feels good to be excited. I didn't want to just jump into something I wasn't going to be comfortable with. Even on good days, this can be a hard job.”

Francona's final season in Cleveland saw the Guardians register a 76-86 record and miss out on the playoffs. It was the second time in three years the Guardians failed to reach the postseason. At that time, Francona decided it was time for him to step away and revaluate where he stood as a manager.

His time with the Guardians ended with a 921-757 record. Cleveland made the playoffs six times under Francona's tenure, winning the AL pennant in 2016.

After a year away from the game, Terry Francona has now found himself. He's joining a Reds team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2020. However, the team is littered with young stars ready to make an impact. Cincinnati is hopefully Francona's 1,950 wins, three Manager of the Year awards and two World Series rings will be the missing piece.

As for the Guardians, Francona has no beef with the organization. His still thinks of his time in Cleveland fondly. Simply put, he just needed a reset to get back to where he wants to be as a manager.