Terry Francona’s inspiring Guardians message ahead of crucial Game 5 vs Yankees

Terry Francona’s Cleveland Guardians dropped Game 4 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees. As a result, they will be forced to travel back to New York for a win or go home Game 5 affair in the Bronx. While some people may feel upset about having to play on the road, Francona explained why he is “excited” to play in New York, per Bally Sports Cleveland.

“You know, if you would have told me back in March we would have signed up to play Game 5 in New York to go to the ALCS,” Francona said. “I might jog to New York. I’m excited.”

Terry Francona is arguably the best manager in baseball right now. The Guardians’ skipper has led the team to the MLB Playoffs despite featuring the youngest roster in the game. His managing tactics are unparalleled and the Guardians players believe in him.

But winning Game 5 at Yankee Stadium will be a difficult task without question. However, Terry Francona began preparing for Game 5 during the Guardians’ Game 4 defeat.

He decided to not pitch any of his top relievers on Sunday. Superstar closer Emmanuel Clase and set-up relievers James Karinchak and Trevor Stephan will be rested and available for the final game of the ALDS. Additionally, Terry Francona reserved his top left-handed bullpen option, Sam Hentges, for Game 5 as well.

Terry Francona on Aaron Judge

The Guardians have pitched well so far in the series for the most part. The relief core has been especially impressive. Cleveland had done a tremendous job of pitching to Aaron Judge before the slugger clubbed a home run in Game 3. Terry Francona previously spoke on the danger Judge provides for New York.

“Until you get through a series successfully, I don’t think anybody is going to stand up here and pound our chest,” Francona said. “He’s (Judge) too dangerous. We know that.”

The Guardians will look to take care of business in Game 5 against Aaron Judge and the Yankees.